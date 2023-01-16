UrduPoint.com

Chemical Plant Blast In Northeastern China Results In Two Dead - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Chemical Plant Blast in Northeastern China Results in Two Dead - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) At least two people died and over 30 others were injured as a result of an explosion that took place at a chemical plant in China's northeastern province of Liaoning, China Central Television (CCTV) reports.

On Sunday, CCTV reported that an explosion occurred at one of the plants in the city of Panjin located on the coast of the Liaodong Bay.

On Monday, CCTV said that at least two people died and 34 others were injured (four of them seriously) as a result of the blast. Another 12 people are missing.

According to CCTV, the explosion occurred during preventive maintenance work at the plant's alkylation unit.

