Chemical Plant Explodes in Northeastern China - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) An explosion took place at a chemical plant in China's northeastern province of Liaoning on Sunday, Chinese media reported.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the blast occurred at one of the plants in the city of Panjin located on the coast of the Liaodong Bay.

Local media reported, citing witnesses, that the explosion blew out the windows of nearby buildings and caused a massive plume of smoke over the plant.

No details have been given regarding victims and causes of the incident.