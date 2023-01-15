UrduPoint.com

Chemical Plant Explodes In Northeastern China - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Chemical Plant Explodes in Northeastern China - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) An explosion took place at a chemical plant in China's northeastern province of Liaoning on Sunday, Chinese media reported.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the blast occurred at one of the plants in the city of Panjin located on the coast of the Liaodong Bay.

Local media reported, citing witnesses, that the explosion blew out the windows of nearby buildings and caused a massive plume of smoke over the plant.

No details have been given regarding victims and causes of the incident.

Related Topics

China Sunday Media TV

Recent Stories

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

10 minutes ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

10 minutes ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

5 hours ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.