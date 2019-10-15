Chemical Plant Explosion Kills Four in Southern China - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) At least four people have been killed in an explosion at a chemical plant near the city of Yulin in southern China, state CCTV reported on Tuesday.

The blast took place in Yulin's urban district in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning.

Three people were also reportedly injured, with two now in critical condition.

The recent blast is the latest in the string of industrial accidents that have been rocking China in recent years. In March, a major explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China killed 78 people and prompted authorities to step up security measures around the country.