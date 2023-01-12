UrduPoint.com

Chemical Plant Fire In US State Of Illinois Sparks 'Shelter In Place' Order - Police

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Chemical Plant Fire in US State of Illinois Sparks 'Shelter in Place' Order - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) A fire at the Carus Chemical Plant in LaSalle, Illinois, prompted the authorities to issue a shelter in place order to local residents, the LaSalle Police Department said on Wednesday.

"At this time, we are asking that LaSalle residents continue to shelter in place," the police department said via social media.

LaSalle Mayor Jeff Grove urged residents to stay away from the chemical plant to allow firefighters to work on the scene. The fire is under control and no evacuations are necessary, Grove said.

The police department advised residents not to touch the green-colored oxidizer released in the area in connection with the fire and issued instructions on how to deactivate the substance by using water, peroxide and vinegar.

LaSalle is located approximately 80 miles southwest of Chicago along the Illinois River.

Related Topics

Fire Police Water Social Media Chicago From

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

17 seconds ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

19 seconds ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislatio ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Hold Big Tech Accountable

5 minutes ago
 Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After ..

Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After Kabul Blast - NGO

5 minutes ago
 Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home cre ..

Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home crew of damaged capsule

5 minutes ago
 UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop d ..

UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.