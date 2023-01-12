Chemical Plant Fire in US State of Illinois Sparks 'Shelter in Place' Order - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) A fire at the Carus Chemical Plant in LaSalle, Illinois, prompted the authorities to issue a shelter in place order to local residents, the LaSalle Police Department said on Wednesday.

"At this time, we are asking that LaSalle residents continue to shelter in place," the police department said via social media.

LaSalle Mayor Jeff Grove urged residents to stay away from the chemical plant to allow firefighters to work on the scene. The fire is under control and no evacuations are necessary, Grove said.

The police department advised residents not to touch the green-colored oxidizer released in the area in connection with the fire and issued instructions on how to deactivate the substance by using water, peroxide and vinegar.

LaSalle is located approximately 80 miles southwest of Chicago along the Illinois River.