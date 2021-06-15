UrduPoint.com
Chemical Plant In US State Of Illinois On Fire, Mandatory Evacuation Ordered

Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) A mandatory evacuation from the area near the Lubrizol Corporation's Chemtool Facility in Rockton, Illinois has been ordered on Monday after a major fire broke out at around early on Monday, the company said in a statement.

"At approximately 7 a.m. today, local emergency personnel responded to a fire at the Lubrizol Corporation's Chemtool Facility in Rockton, Ill.," the statement said on Monday. "As a precaution, authorities have evacuated residents in a one-mile radius of the site."

The company is working with authorities to determine the cause of the incident while local broadcaster WREX reported it will take several days before the fire is completely extinguished.

Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson, cited by WREX, said the fire does not pose an immediate danger to the community around the plant.

All 70 employees were able to safely evacuate before the fire consumed the building, Wilson also said.

According to the company's website, Chemtool Incorporated is one of the largest manufacturers of grease and functional fluids in the world with its headquarters in Rockton.

