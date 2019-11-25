UrduPoint.com
Chemical Warfare Watchdog Hits Back At Syria Report Doubts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:02 PM

The head of the world's chemical weapons watchdog on Monday defended a report into an alleged chlorine attack in Syria, despite allegations of a cover-up by a whistleblower

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The head of the world's chemical weapons watchdog on Monday defended a report into an alleged chlorine attack in Syria, despite allegations of a cover-up by a whistleblower.

Wikileaks published an email from a member of the team that investigated the attack in the town of Douma in April 2018, which accused the body of altering the original findings of investigators to make evidence of a chemical attack seem more conclusive.

Russia and its allies have seized on the email and an earlier document which both question the conclusion by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in March 2019 that chlorine was used in Douma.

The row added to tensions at the OPCW's annual meeting in The Hague over a new team that will shortly name culprits for attacks in Syria for the first time.

"It is in the nature of any thorough inquiry for individuals in a team to express subjective views," OPCW Director General Fernando Arias told member countries.

"While some of these diverse views continue to circulate in some public discussion forums, I would like to reiterate that I stand by the independent, professional conclusion" of the probe.

First responders said 40 people were killed in Douma.

