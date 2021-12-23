The first delivery of chemical weapons and antidote to Ukraine was carried out by planes from the United States in October in Boryspil airport, Eduard Basurin, the spokesman for the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The first delivery of chemical weapons and antidote to Ukraine was carried out by planes from the United States in October in Boryspil airport, Eduard Basurin, the spokesman for the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic, said.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that about 120 employees of American PMCs were in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, in addition, "tanks with unidentified chemical components have been delivered to commit provocations in the cities of Avdiivka and Krasny Liman.

"The first delivery, which was an antidote, and these are not chemical substances, you can still say it is a weapon, it was delivered by planes of the United States. It was in October, in Boryspil, it was unloaded. In November, the chemical weapons themselves arrived. They are in 45-millimeter metal flasks," Basurin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He noted that chemical weapons were no in warehouses in the Kharkiv Region.