Chemical Weapons Present In Ukraine - Self-Proclaimed DPR Head

Chemical weapons are present in Ukraine, and no one can give guarantees that Kiev will not use them, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Chemical weapons are present in Ukraine, and no one can give guarantees that Kiev will not use them, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Thursday.

"Chemical weapons are already present on the territory of Ukraine, whether they will be used or not, it's a matter of time. I really hope that media coverage, calls, including from our side, will take effect and Ukraine will not take this serious and illegal step," Pushilin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The DPR head added no one can guarantee that Ukraine will not use chemical weapons in the Donbas.

