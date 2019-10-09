Chemistry Nobel Prize 2019 Winners 'Revolutionised' Life With Li-Ion Battery - Committee

The laureates of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2019 have performed a technological revolution by the development of the lithium-ion battery, which laid the basis for fuel-free future, the official website of the award said on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The laureates of the Nobel prize in Chemistry 2019 have performed a technological revolution by the development of the lithium-ion battery, which laid the basis for fuel-free future, the official website of the award said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to John B. Goodenough of the United States, M. Stanley Whittingham of the United Kingdom and Akira Yoshino of Japan for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

"Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionised our lives since they first entered the market in 1991. They have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society, and are of the greatest benefit to humankind," the Nobel committee said.

According to the committee, the basis for lithium-ion battery was laid during the oil crisis in the 1970s, when Whittingham tried to develop fossil fuel-free energy technologies.

In his first design, a rechargeable battery had a titanium disulphide anode and a lithium cathode.

Goodenough later enhanced the technology, which led to more powerful batteries.

"With Goodenough's cathode as a basis, Akira Yoshino created the first commercially viable lithium-ion battery in 1985," the committee went on.

As a result, the world has got lightweight and rechargeable batteries, which can be used everywhere - from smartphones to electric vehicles.

Such a battery, the Nobel committee highlights, can also store "significant amounts of energy from solar and wind power," paving the way for a fossil fuel-free society.