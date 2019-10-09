UrduPoint.com
Chemistry Nobel Prize Awarded To Goodenough, Whittingham, Yoshino For Lithium-Ion Battery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:01 PM

Chemistry Nobel Prize Awarded to Goodenough, Whittingham, Yoshino for Lithium-Ion Battery

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded on Tuesday to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the invention and development of lithium-ion batteries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The 2019 Nobel prize in Chemistry was awarded on Tuesday to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the invention and development of lithium-ion batteries.

"The 2019 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to John B.

Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino 'for the development of lithium-ion batteries,'" the organizers tweeted.

Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and often used in smartphones and laptops as well as other electronic devices.

