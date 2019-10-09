- Home
Chemistry Nobel Prize Awarded To Goodenough, Whittingham, Yoshino For Lithium-Ion Battery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:01 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The 2019 Nobel prize in Chemistry was awarded on Tuesday to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the invention and development of lithium-ion batteries.
Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and often used in smartphones and laptops as well as other electronic devices.