Chemistry Olympics Steering Committee Reviews Kingdom’s Preparations To Host 2024 Chemistry Olympiad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) – Members of the Chemistry Olympics Steering Committee have arrived in Riyadh to discuss the Kingdom’s preparations to host the 2024 Chemistry Olympiad, which will be organized in partnership between the Ministry of education, King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba" and the King Saud University.

Teams from 86 countries will participate in the 56th Chemistry Olympics to be held on July 21-30 at the King Saud University under exclusive sponsorship of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC).

During a visit to “Mawhiba” headquarters, members of the steering committee reviewed the Kingdom’s pioneering experience in providing a supportive environment that allows talented people to excel in their abilities, develop their potential, according to the best international standards in realization of the directives of the Kingdom’s leadership and the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The Kingdom has 14 silver medals, 25 bronze medals, and two certificates of appreciation at the International Chemistry Olympiad.

