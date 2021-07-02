Cheney Future Committee Assignments Unlikely After Joining January 6 Riot Probe - McCarthy

US House Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, who accepted an appointment by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve on a Democrat-led probe of the January 6 riot in the Capitol, should not expect to receive future committee assignments from fellow Republicans, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) US House Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, who accepted an appointment by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve on a Democrat-led probe of the January 6 riot in the Capitol, should not expect to receive future committee assignments from fellow Republicans, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.

"I was shocked that she [Cheney] would accept something from Speaker Pelosi," McCarthy said. "It was shocking to me that if a person is a Republican they get committee assignments from the Republican conference. For somebody to accept committee assignments from speaker Pelosi, that's unprecedented.

"

McCarthy pointed out that the way the House of Representative works is that Republicans appoint Republicans and Democrats appoint Democrats.

Earlier on Thursday, Pelosi named Cheney to serve on a newly created committee to investigate the January 6 riot at the US Capitol building by a group of Trump supporters. Cheney's selection followed her recent removal from the House Republican leadership team over her criticism of Trump's role in attack.

The House resolution establishing the committee gives Pelosi a veto over Republican appointments of five lawmakers to the 13-member panel.