Cheney Replacement In House Of Representatives Stefanik Says Party United Behind Trump

Fri 14th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

Cheney Replacement in House of Representatives Stefanik Says Party United Behind Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The newly-elected Conference Chair of the Republican Party Elaine Stefanik said, following her election to the post on Friday, that the party's minority in the House of Representatives was united, loyal to former President Donald Trump and was launching all-out opposition to the policies of the Biden administration.

"My focus is on unity: President Trump is a critical part of our Republican team. I want to thank him for his support," Stefanik told reporters. "We are going on the offensive. [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi has the smallest majority in a generation. We are going to win back the House in 2022."

Stefanik won a decisive 134 votes to succeed Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the Number Three position among House Republicans after Cheney, who had been publicly critical of Trump, was deposed on Wednesday.

Only 46 House Republicans voted against Stefanik.

Stefanik said Biden and Pelosi had shown no bipartisanship at all towards Republicans and so they were going to oppose the administration's policies all-out.

"There has been no bipartisan outreach: It has been partisan votes ... In just over 100 days, we have a border crisis, an economic crisis [and] the worst job report in over 20 years," she said.

Liz Cheney remained part of the Republican conference and House Republicans were united in their focus to fight on behalf of the American people, Stefanik said.

