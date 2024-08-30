‘Chengdu International Railway Port’ rises as strategic hub for global trade, diplomacy

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Chengdu International Railway Port, situated in the Qingbaijiang District of Chengdu and covering an area of 31.7 square kilometers, has emerged as a pivotal node in global trade and diplomacy.

Serving as the starting point for the China Railway Express, the port has been officially recognized as a free trade zone, a national economic and technological development zone, a comprehensive bonded zone, and a national logistics hub.

The journalists were briefed on the various pavilions and the free trade zone established at the port, gaining insights into the strategic importance of this hub in global trade and its role in fostering international cooperation.

A delegation comprising leading international media organizations from Pakistan, Iraq, Nepal, Turkey, Nigeria, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia, Sweden, and several other countries recently visited the Chengdu International Railway Port.

They were apprised that the port is home to Sichuan's only railway freight-oriented national port, which is open to international trade and designated for the supervision of whole vehicles, meat, and grain imports. Key functional projects, such as the container sharing center, multimodal transportation center, and the newly added international container functional zone at the Chengxiang Station, have been completed and are now operational.

The Chengdu International Railway Port has established an extensive international railway passage and a rail-sea intermodal channel. These routes connect Chengdu to Europe in the west, Mongolia and Russia in the north, Japan and South Korea in the east, and ASEAN countries in the south, linking with over 110 cities worldwide.

The port boasts the largest volume, most extensive regional cooperation, and most stable transportation within the China Railway Express network.

Focusing on three leading industries—international supply chain, international trade, and intelligent manufacturing—the port has attracted nearly 200 major projects worth over RMB 100 billion. Prominent companies such as SF Express, Yuhu (Hong Kong), Hema Fresh, and TCL have established operations here. Notably, over 80% of China's top 50 domestic supply chain management enterprises are now based at the port, further solidifying its role as a core area for the international supply chain economy under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Located in the core area of the Chengdu International Railway Port, the Chengdu-Eurasia National (Commodity) Pavilion is a significant platform for Eurasian trade and economic exchanges. Spanning 107 mu with a total building area of approximately 34,000 square meters, the pavilion hosts 34 national pavilions, including the Umbria & Tuscany Pavilion of Italy, Paris & Bordeaux Pavilion of France, Tilburg Pavilion of the Netherlands, and Drama Pavilion of Greece.

As an international immersive experience cluster, the pavilion showcases the cultural and economic characteristics of Europe, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and other regions. It enhances deep cooperation between Chengdu and countries along the Belt and Road in areas such as international logistics, trade, industry, urban development, and culture.