Chengdu To Host 16th EUB-China Fair In Mid-September

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:46 PM

Chengdu to host 16th EUB-China Fair in mid-September

The 16th EU-China Fair will be held in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu from Sept. 17 to 19, the organizers have announced

CHENGDU, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The 16th EU-China Fair will be held in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu from Sept. 17 to 19, the organizers have announced.

Co-hosted by the China Chamber of International Commerce and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, the fair is one of the largest business-related events bringing the EU and China together.

With a slew of online and offline activities, the fair will focus on the cooperation between China and Europe in the fields of investment, digital economy, scientific and technological innovation, carbon-emission reduction and sustainable development.

Participants are also expected to discuss topics such as intellectual property rights, international exhibitions, vocational education and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Over the past 15 years, the EU-China Fair has attracted a total of more than 11,000 European and Chinese enterprises, with over 3,100 cooperation agreements of intent signed.

