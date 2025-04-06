Chennai Brush Aside Talk Of Dhoni's IPL Retirement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Chennai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) cricket veteran M.S. Dhoni's powers as a finisher are waning and talk of his retirement in IPL grows louder, but his Chennai Super Kings team backs their hero.
The 43-year-old Dhoni struggled in Chennai's chase of 183-6 against Delhi Capitals at their home stadium on Saturday after the wicketkeeper-batsman came to the crease in the 11th over.
Dhoni, once a master finisher for India and Chennai, made an unbeaten 30 off 26 balls in a knock that never threatened Delhi, who won by 25 runs.
Speculation about Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League T20 tournament was heightened by the presence of his family, including his parents -- a rarity.
However, Chennai coach Stephen Fleming pushed back at rumours about the former captain's imminent retirement.
"I am just enjoying working with him -- he's still going strong," Fleming said, adding that it was reporters who were posing the question and not the team.
"I don't even ask these days," he said. "You guys are the ones that ask".
