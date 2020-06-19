UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chennai Locked Down Again As India Virus Cases Surge

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:34 PM

Chennai locked down again as India virus cases surge

A lockdown was reimposed on 15 million people in southern India on Friday as the number of coronavirus infections in the hard-hit nation neared 400,000

Chennai, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A lockdown was reimposed on 15 million people in southern India on Friday as the number of coronavirus infections in the hard-hit nation neared 400,000.

New restrictions in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state, and surrounding districts followed a surge of cases, even as the rest of the country of 1.

3 billion people gradually resumes normal life.

During the 12-day lockdown, food shops and petrol stations will be allowed to open between 6:00 am and 2:00 pm.

People can only travel within two kilometres (1.2 miles) of their homes except for medical emergencies.

Related Topics

India Petrol Chennai Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks close with gains

2 minutes ago

Field of dreams: Japan baseball season opens witho ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements in lockdo ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet Says Elaborated Draft Plan on Econ ..

4 minutes ago

Indian forces martyred two more Kashmiri youths in ..

17 minutes ago

Teachers demand 25% quota in Subject Specialist Ca ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.