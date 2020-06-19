Chennai locked down again as India virus cases surge

A lockdown was reimposed on 15 million people in southern India on Friday as the number of coronavirus infections in the hard-hit nation neared 400,000

Chennai, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A lockdown was reimposed on 15 million people in southern India on Friday as the number of coronavirus infections in the hard-hit nation neared 400,000.

New restrictions in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state, and surrounding districts followed a surge of cases, even as the rest of the country of 1.

3 billion people gradually resumes normal life.

During the 12-day lockdown, food shops and petrol stations will be allowed to open between 6:00 am and 2:00 pm.

People can only travel within two kilometres (1.2 miles) of their homes except for medical emergencies.