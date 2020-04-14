UrduPoint.com
Chernobyl Fires Have No Impact on Radiation Levels in Russia - Consumer Health Watchdog

The radiation levels in Russia remain stable and within the norm, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospoterbnadzor), said on Tuesday, as wildfires were raging in neighboring Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The radiation levels in Russia remain stable and within the norm, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospoterbnadzor), said on Tuesday, as wildfires were raging in neighboring Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone.

Since April 4, forest fires have been reported near the infamous defunct nuclear power plant. On April 7, the fires were covering 86 acres of territory and have recently been reported less than two miles from the nuclear waste storage site. The Ukrainian authorities, however, said that there is no danger of the wildfires spreading to the storage.

"In the light of the fires in the 30-kilometer zone [18.6 miles] of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Rospotrebnadzor has been monitoring the radiation situation in the border areas. According to monitoring data, the radiation situation in Russia remains stable, no excess of the natural gamma radiation level in the area has been recorded," the statement said.

About 1,000 square miles in the area have been completely depopulated and left for nature to reclaim following the 1986 nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl NPP. Sprawling forests and the build up of shrubbery have rendered the area prone to more intense wildfires.

