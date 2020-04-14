The ongoing wildfires in Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone have not affected the radiation situation in neighboring Poland, Grzegorz Swiszcz, the deputy director of the Government Security Center, said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The ongoing wildfires in Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone have not affected the radiation situation in neighboring Poland, Grzegorz Swiszcz, the deputy director of the Government Security Center, said.

"The ongoing forest fires around the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine since April 4 have not affected the radiation situation in Poland," Swiszcz wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

The security official said that radiation levels registered by Polish radioactive contamination detection stations "do not deviate from the norm and do not indicate the appearance of radioactive isotopes.

Hundreds of Ukrainian firefighters and local volunteers have been involved in extinguishing the forest fires in the abandoned regions surrounding the infamous nuclear disaster site.

About 1,000 square miles in the area have been completely depopulated and left for nature to reclaim following the 1986 nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl NPP. Sprawling forests and the build up of shrubbery have rendered the area prone to more intense wildfires.