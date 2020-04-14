UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chernobyl Fires Show No Impact On Poland's Radiation Levels - Security Official

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Chernobyl Fires Show No Impact on Poland's Radiation Levels - Security Official

The ongoing wildfires in Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone have not affected the radiation situation in neighboring Poland, Grzegorz Swiszcz, the deputy director of the Government Security Center, said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The ongoing wildfires in Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone have not affected the radiation situation in neighboring Poland, Grzegorz Swiszcz, the deputy director of the Government Security Center, said.

"The ongoing forest fires around the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine since April 4 have not affected the radiation situation in Poland," Swiszcz wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

The security official said that radiation levels registered by Polish radioactive contamination detection stations "do not deviate from the norm and do not indicate the appearance of radioactive isotopes.

"

Hundreds of Ukrainian firefighters and local volunteers have been involved in extinguishing the forest fires in the abandoned regions surrounding the infamous nuclear disaster site.

About 1,000 square miles in the area have been completely depopulated and left for nature to reclaim following the 1986 nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl NPP. Sprawling forests and the build up of shrubbery have rendered the area prone to more intense wildfires.

Related Topics

Ukraine Twitter Nuclear Chernobyl Poland SITE April From Government

Recent Stories

NCC agrees to extends lockdown for another ten day ..

20 seconds ago

Government taking steps to raise Covid-19 testing ..

14 seconds ago

KP conveys suggestions to federal government on co ..

16 seconds ago

Moscow to Start Checking Vehicles Entering City fo ..

58 seconds ago

Ali Zafar shares tips to save people from stress i ..

11 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs 4,118.810 mln for power projects

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.