Chernobyl Memorial Gathering in Moscow Canceled Due to COVID-19 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The annual memorial gathering to commemorate victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster will not be held in Moscow this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, a source at Russia's Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, this year, the epidemiological situation has made adjustments to these plans. In particular, a memorial and mourning gathering at the Mitinskoe cemetery in Moscow will not be held," the source told Sputnik.

A memorial service is held annually on April 26 at the Moscow cemetery where 28 Chernobyl first-responders are buried.

The Russian capital remains the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 40,000 cases registered as of Saturday.

The explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the early hours of April 26, 1986, and the resulting fallout remain humanity's closest brush with the dangers of nuclear power.

Nearly 600,000 people were involved in liquidating the consequences and nearly 2 million were forced to relocate as a result.

Nearly 3,000 square miles of territory in northern Ukraine and parts of Belarus have been depopulated, with 1,000 square miles considered off-limits as an exclusion zone due to elevated levels of radiation.

A monument dedicated to the firefighters who first arrived at the scene now stands above their resting place in northwest Moscow.