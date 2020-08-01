'Chernobyl' Receives BAFTA Award as Best Mini-Series

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) HBO's "Chernobyl" received the award from the British academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) as the best mini-series, an online awarding ceremony showed.

"Chernobyl" was nominated for 14 BAFTA awards and won nine of them, including the best mini-series, the leading actor (Jared Harris) and the original music.

The series has already won the Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

The HBO mini-series tells the story of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster: its causes, liquidation of its consequences and investigation.