Chery Listed In China’s Top 50 Global Brands In 2023

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2023 | 02:32 PM

In its seventh year, “China’s Top 50 Global Brands” report is an authoritative and valuable analysis report jointly released by Google and Kantar, a world-renowned data and consulting company.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 29th, 2023) At the “China’s Top 50 Global Brands in 2023” released by Google and Kantar on June 15, Chery brand ranked first in the automotive category, and this is the sixth time in a row that Chery has been on the list, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro.

In its seventh year, “China’s Top 50 Global Brands” report is an authoritative and valuable analysis report jointly released by Google and Kantar, a world-renowned data and consulting company. The report conducted in-depth research on users in 11 overseas markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Japan and India, with participating brands covering 15 categories including home appliances, consumer electronics, automobiles, smart devices and content entertainment applications. Chery finished 14th in the overall standings, up 18 places from last year, and first in the auto category.

According to the report, to capture the perception of Chinese brands among international users, the Top 50 list combines MDS model analysis with Google's ability to reach online audiences and collect data to accurately measure the perception of Chinese global brands among international users. Among them, MDS model is based on users’ perception of the brand, which is composed of three main dimensions: meaningful, difference and salient.

Higher brand power ranking indicates users’ increased willingness to consider the brand.

Like China’s mobile phones and home appliances, Chinese cars are fast becoming the new choice for users around the world. In the first quarter of this year, China became the world’s largest auto exporter. Chery has been exporting cars for 22 years, constantly pioneering the innovative practices for Chinese auto brands going global, and ranking first in the export of Chinese passenger cars for 20 consecutive years.

With a two-way attraction of the brand and consumers, Chery Group’s Tiggo8, and other star products have been trusted and loved by international consumers, among which Tiggo 8 has served as a state guest-level reception car in Brazil and other countries many times. To date, Chery Group has more than 11 million car users worldwide, and its operations cover more than 80 countries and regions around the world.

Chery’s success comes not only from the strength of its superior products, but also from its passionate concern for its consumers. From 2020, Chery International tried to build a consumer caring brand-- “WCWL”, With Chery With love. It is learned that Chery Pakistan plans to launch its first WCWL in Pakistan in the second half of this year.

