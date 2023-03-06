Chevron CEO Says Sees No Intention From Europe to Return to Russian Gas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said on Monday that he does not see an intention from Europe to return to Russian gas.

"Clearly, Europe's over reliance on Russian gas is something that is very clear today, and I think that Europeans do not intend to go back," Wirth said during a panel discussion at CERAWeek.