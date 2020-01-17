Chevron Hopeful to Renew Waiver to Continue Operations in Venezuela Long Term - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

Chevron hopes to renew its waiver for oil operations in Venezuela so that it will continue working there long term, company spokesperson Ray Fohr told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Chevron hopes to renew its waiver for oil operations in Venezuela so that it will continue working there long term, company spokesperson Ray Fohr told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are hopeful that General License 8D will be renewed so that we can continue operations in the country for the long-term," Fohr said.

"We remain focused on our base business operations and supporting the more than 8,800 people who work with us and their families."

The Treasury Department has issued waivers to Chevron and four other US energy companies - Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International - that expire on January 22.