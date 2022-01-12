Chevron Production Facilities in Kazakhstan Operating at Normal Rates - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Chevron's production facilities in Kazakhstan operating normally and the workplace environment in the country remains stable, a spokesperson for the company told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Tengizchevroil (TCO) continues to focus on ensuring the health and safety of its workforce. The workplace environment is stable at Tengiz, and production facilities are operating at normal rates," the spokesperson said.