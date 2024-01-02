Open Menu

Chevron To Take Up To $4bn Impairment Impact In Q4

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Oil giant Chevron said Tuesday it would take an accounting hit to part of its US assets and recognize some losses, resulting in an impact in its fourth quarter results of up to $4 billion

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024)

The impairment of US assets, mainly in California, was "due to continuing regulatory challenges in the state," while the loss relates to oil and gas production assets earlier sold in the US Gulf of Mexico, said the company in a filing.

The regulatory difficulties resulted in lower anticipated future investment levels in its business plans, Chevron said.

But it expects to keep running the assets for "many years to come."

