Chevron Works With US Gov't After Rented Tanker Sanctioned Over Venezuela Links- Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The US oil giant Chevron Corporation is working with officials in Washington after one of its rented crude oil tankers, Seahero, was placed under sanctions over its links with Venezuela, company spokesman Ray Fohr said Friday.

"We are working with the appropriate government agencies to ensure compliance with US laws and regulations," Fohr said in a statement.

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Tuesday announced that four entities and four tankers would be sanctioned over links to Venezuela's oil industry.

Adamant Maritime Ltd., the owner of the Seahero, was one of the companies that fell on the list of sanctions for carrying Venezuelan cargo on the tanker.

Chevron has continued operations in Venezuela despite US sanctions on the South American country. The firm has a joint venture with the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

