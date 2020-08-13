UrduPoint.com
Cheyenne River Sioux To Fight Dakota Access Pipeline After Court Halts Shutdown - Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Cheyenne River Sioux to Fight Dakota Access Pipeline After Court Halts Shutdown - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe will persist with challenges to the Dakota Access Pipeline after a Federal appeals court said it could continue operating for now, the tribe's intergovernmental affairs coordinator Remi Bald Eagle told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On August 5, a US federal appeals court blocked a lower court's decision to temporarily shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline pending additional environmental review.

"The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe will continue to fight DAPL and any other pipeline attempting to run through the Great Sioux Nation territory," Bald Eagle said in a statement.

More Stories From World

