UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chicago Authorities Remove Columbus Statue After Violent Clashes - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 06:47 PM

Chicago Authorities Remove Columbus Statue After Violent Clashes - Reports

Local authorities in Chicago took down a statue to Christopher Columbus, which was previously the scene of confrontations between local police and anti-racism protesters, on Friday morning several hours after Lori Lightfoot, the city mayor, ordered its removal, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Local authorities in Chicago took down a statue to Christopher Columbus, which was previously the scene of confrontations between local police and anti-racism protesters, on Friday morning several hours after Lori Lightfoot, the city mayor, ordered its removal, media reported.

The statue, which was located in Grant Park of Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood, was removed at 3 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT), the local Chicago-Sun Times news agency reported.

Two cranes were used to take down the statue, which was erected in 1933.

The mayor ordered the statue's removal following violent clashes between the police and protesters, which left 49 law enforcement officers injured, according to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

Moreover, 12 people were detained on July 17 when a large group of protesters tried to take the statue down themselves.

Since the killing of African American man George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of a police officer in late May, statues of figures in US history, including Columbus, George Washington, Robert E. Lee and General Ulysses S. Grant, have been taken down or vandalized across the United States. Some anti-racism protesters argue that Columbus was responsible for the genocide of Native Americans.

Related Topics

Injured Police Washington Man David George Columbus Minneapolis Chicago Italy United States May July Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

3 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

41 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

3 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.