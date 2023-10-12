Open Menu

Chicago Int'l Film Festival Kicks Off With Fanfare

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The 59th Chicago International Film Festival (CIFF) kicked off Thursday with an opening night movie at the Music Box Theatre in downtown Chicago.

The opening film "We Grown Now" tells the story of two young boys discovering the joys and hardships of growing up in Chicago's Cabrini-Green public housing complex around 1992.

"Every year, the Chicago International Film Festival brings films from all over the world to Chicago, highlighting the stories of people from different backgrounds, ethnicities, and countries to expand our understanding of the world and further the critical discourse," said Charles Droege, CIFF board chair.

"This year, we are showcasing 150 plus films from 50-plus different countries."

CIFF is North America's longest-running competitive film festival. This year's theme is Critics Welcome, which embraces questions and conversations on the films.

"We invite Chicago audiences to awaken their inner film critic," said Mimi Plauche, Artistic Director of CIFF. Such conversations would make audiences' experience "more enriching, more engaging and more layered," she said.

