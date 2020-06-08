Chicago Mayor Lifts Curfew as Unrest Subsides

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday announced the lifting of the curfew in the city that was introduced to curb unrest that broke out across the US in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody.

"The curfew is lifted effective immediately.

I know this time in our city and our country has been difficult for us all, and I'm grateful to our residents for working together to navigate this challenging time," the mayor said on Twitter.

Protests against police brutality in Chicago, like in dozens of other cities across the United States, have been ongoing since Floyd's death in late May. In Chicago, protests were accompanied by widespread riots that reportedly saw more buildings burned than during 1968 unrest that was sparked by the death of Martin Luther King. Over the past weekend National Guard troops started leaving major cities as unrest subsided.