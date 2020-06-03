Chicago Mayor Pledges $10 Million to Support Businesses Affected by Anti-Racism Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Wednesday that the city would allocate $10 million to support local businesses that were affected by the riots that broke out after the in-custody death of African-American man George Floyd.

Media reported that over 16 people were killed and more than 30 were injured over the past several days in shooting incidents in Chicago amid protests.

Following the surge in riots, the city was placed under a curfew.

"The City will dedicate at least $10M of funds to help support businesses that have been most harmed in recent days. The funds will be provided city-wide, with an equity weighting that focuses on South and West sides," Lightfoot wrote on Twitter.

Lightfoot requested the support of National Guard troops on Sunday. The mayor also announced that the curfew in the city would be in place until further notice.