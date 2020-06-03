UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chicago Mayor Pledges $10 Million To Support Businesses Affected By Anti-Racism Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Chicago Mayor Pledges $10 Million to Support Businesses Affected by Anti-Racism Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Wednesday that the city would allocate $10 million to support local businesses that were affected by the riots that broke out after the in-custody death of African-American man George Floyd.

Media reported that over 16 people were killed and more than 30 were injured over the past several days in shooting incidents in Chicago amid protests.

Following the surge in riots, the city was placed under a curfew.

"The City will dedicate at least $10M of funds to help support businesses that have been most harmed in recent days. The funds will be provided city-wide, with an equity weighting that focuses on South and West sides," Lightfoot wrote on Twitter.

Lightfoot requested the support of National Guard troops on Sunday. The mayor also announced that the curfew in the city would be in place until further notice. 

Related Topics

Injured Riots Twitter Man George Chicago Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Govt to complete its five years constitutional ten ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 688 deaths with 80, 463 cases ..

22 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 June 2020

51 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE proves inherent economic strength

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Egypt and UAE welcome Libyan parties acceptance to ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.