UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chicago Officials Release Bodycam Footage Of Police Shooting 13-Year-Old Boy

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:10 AM

Chicago Officials Release Bodycam Footage of Police Shooting 13-Year-Old Boy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Chicago police watchdog has released the bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by a police officer, Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said.

"COPA has just released video and other materials related to the fatal officer involved shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo on its website," the watchdog said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the disclosure was made well in advance of the required 60-day deadline.

The video shows the responding officer pulling alongside two males and subsequently engaging Toledo in a footrace through an alleyway.

After Toledo stopped along a fence, the officer can be heard telling the 13-year-old to show him his hands, then saying "drop it" and subsequently firing one shot at Toledo striking him in the chest.

Toledo appeared to have at least one hand up at the time of the shooting.

The officer is then seen calling for backup and emergency medical assistance, while telling the boy to "stay with him" and performing first aid. Toledo ultimately succumbed to the sustained gunshot injuries.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 29 on Chicago's west side.

Related Topics

Firing Police Toledo Chicago March

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

2 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

2 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

2 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

2 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

2 hours ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.