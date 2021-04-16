Chicago Officials Release Bodycam Footage of Police Shooting 13-Year-Old Boy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Chicago police watchdog has released the bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by a police officer, Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said.

"COPA has just released video and other materials related to the fatal officer involved shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo on its website," the watchdog said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the disclosure was made well in advance of the required 60-day deadline.

The video shows the responding officer pulling alongside two males and subsequently engaging Toledo in a footrace through an alleyway.

After Toledo stopped along a fence, the officer can be heard telling the 13-year-old to show him his hands, then saying "drop it" and subsequently firing one shot at Toledo striking him in the chest.

Toledo appeared to have at least one hand up at the time of the shooting.

The officer is then seen calling for backup and emergency medical assistance, while telling the boy to "stay with him" and performing first aid. Toledo ultimately succumbed to the sustained gunshot injuries.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of March 29 on Chicago's west side.