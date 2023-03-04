(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The exit of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who lost her re-election bid largely due to rising crime, does not mean the city will be any safer, police and voters told Sputnik.

Lightfoot on Tuesday became the first Chicago mayor to lose a re-election bid in 40 years, securing a mere 17% of the vote.

Criminal incidents jumped 33% during Lightfoot's tenure, which began in 2019, including 44 percent last year, according to data from the city inspector general's office.

This trend came in a city with an age-old reputation of being dangerous - dating back to the days of mobster Al Capone in the 1920s. Chicago had already ranked among the highest cities in shootings and homicide rates before Lightfoot took office.

Meanwhile, as crime was rising, the number of officers on the streets fell by more than 10% under Lightfoot. The mayor also had public clashes with law enforcement leaders over work hours and pay - and even took the police union chief to court for urging officers to ignore covid vaccination requirements.

Former Chicago public schools chief Paul Vallas, who will face Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson in a run-off on April 4, hit Lightfoot hard on the campaign trail over public safety.

One veteran Chicago police officer sees the rising crime rate, however, as the result of county officials being weak, such as Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx. Hence, whoever prevails in the mayoral election means little.

"It doesn't matter. Cook County State's Attorney and judges are too light on crime," the officer said.

Although Vallas ran on a tough-on-crime platform, which makes sense, the officer added, Johnson wants to defund police by $150 million.

Other Chicagoans, including Vallas supporters, also expressed doubts that either candidate, if elected, will make progress in reducing crime.

"I can't see it going down," Michael, a 75-year old resident of Chicago's South Side, said.

He said no Chicago mayor can reduce violent crime when gangs can buy weapons anytime by going to Indiana, where the gun control laws are weaker.

That said, he is shocked Johnson made it to the final round running on a "defund police" platform. In the end, however, he predicted Vallas winning by a slim margin.

Vallas led the field in Tuesday's election with 34% of the vote followed by Johnson with 20%.