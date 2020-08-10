Chicago Police Return Fire on Rioters Amid Widespread Looting in US City - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Law enforcement officers in the US city Chicago returned fire after being shot at during widespread looting and rioting that erupted in response to an earlier police-involved shooting, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department said on Monday.

"Shots fired at police who returned fire. No officers injured. Unknown at this time if offenders were shot," Deputy Director of Communications for the Chicago Police Department Tom Ahern said via Twitter

Widespread looting and rioting erupted in the US city of Chicago early on Monday after police were involved in a shooting a day earlier that left a young man wounded, television footage and images from the scene showed.

"Absolute chaos in downtown Chicago with more overnight looting and vandalism in the Loop. Appears to be coordinated effort with minimal police presence," Ryan Baker, an anchor for WBBM-TV, said via Twitter.

Local television stations and social media users posted video of hundreds of rioters looting and destroying dozens of local stores in downtown Chicago including Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nordstrom, Macy's and Best Buy.

The unrest began on Sunday after police shot a suspect who had opened fire on officers while trying to escape arrest, local media reported.