Chief Belarus Prosecutor Warns Protesters Of Fines After Inauguration Sparks Escalation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:37 PM

Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrey Shved said on Thursday that participants of unauthorized protests will be subject to large fines, after President Alexander Lukashenko's inauguration, held without prior public announcement, sparked renewed opposition rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrey Shved said on Thursday that participants of unauthorized protests will be subject to large fines, after President Alexander Lukashenko's inauguration, held without prior public announcement, sparked renewed opposition rallies.

According to the newly appointed prosecutor general, law enforcement and other state agencies are working to identify all citizens who have committed illegal actions or violated public order since August 9. In addition, the authorities have developed a clear algorithm of interaction in order to establish the amount of damage caused during the illegal mass events and the procedure for its recovery.

"There is only one approach: if you come to an unauthorized action, you will be punished by a fine, which can be very significant," Shved told the Belarus Segodnya newspaper.

Belarus has been in a protracted political crisis accompanied by weeks of nationwide protests following the presidential election, as a result of which leader Alexander Lukashenko was elected for his sixth consecutive term. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true winner.

