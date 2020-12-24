Five people have played a central role in the months of tortuous trade talks with the European Union since Britain left the bloc in January, which ended in a deal on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Five people have played a central role in the months of tortuous trade talks with the European Union since Britain left the bloc in January, which ended in a deal on Thursday.

- David Frost - Frost, 55, was appointed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's so-called EU "sherpa" shortly after the British leader took office in July 2019, and became chief trade negotiator after helping to finalise last year's divorce deal.

A career diplomat with the Foreign Office, his resume features stints in Brussels in the 1990s and as ambassador to Denmark from 2006 to 2008.

More recently, Frost spent nearly three years as chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association and briefly became chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He replaced ex-premier Theresa May's top EU adviser Olly Robbins, who drew repeated criticism from ardent Brexiteers for being too sympathetic to the bloc.

A hint of Frost's negotiating tactics could be gleaned from a 2015 op-ed he penned about Britain's pre-Brexit referendum attempts to reform the EU.

In it he argued the UK could either make radical aspirations gradually seem normal or instead pursue more limited proposals to win the backing of Germany and France.