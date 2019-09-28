UrduPoint.com
Chief Contenders, Ghani, Abdullah, Cast Votes In Afghan Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Major Afghan presidential candidates and bitter rivals, incumbent leader Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, have cast their votes in the election, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Ghani voted, at Amani High school in Kabul. He thanked all people who came to the polling stations to vote and Afghan forces who provided security.

"Today is a happy day as people are once again going to polls for the presidential election," he said.

He also thanked all international partners who helped Afghanistan in the process.

"Peace is the first demand of Afghans and these elections are for reaching peace, our plans are ready and we will go with caution," he said.

In the meantime, Abdullah cast his vote in Nadria High School in Kabul.

"We urge all government officials not to interfere in the process and to allow people to vote," he said.

Fifteen candidates will contest in a tight race to power in the fourth official election since the Taliban's rule officially ceased in 2001. The militant group has not remained silent, however, and has made it clear that it would derail the entire election process despite previous commitments to peace.

