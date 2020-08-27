UrduPoint.com
Chief Diplomats From EU, Canada Urge Minsk Agree To OSCE Chairmanship Visit

Chief Diplomats From EU, Canada Urge Minsk Agree to OSCE Chairmanship Visit

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Wednesday called on the Belarusian authorities to accept the OSCE proposal to send its current and future chairpersons to assist the domestic political process.

On August 17, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, the current and incoming OSCE chairpersons-in-office, offered to come to Belarus to meet with the government and the opposition.

"We support the Albanian OSCE chairmanship-in-office proposal to support dialogue in Belarus by a joint visit with the incoming OSCE chairperson-in-office, Sweden.

We call on the Belarusian authorities to accept this proposal without delay. We call on all other OSCE participating states to support this proposal as well," Borrell and Champagne said in a statement.

A wave of protests that has swept Belarus in the wake of the presidential election, in which Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote, according to official figures. Over 6,700 people have been detained during just the first several days of protests, according to official figures, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers.

