Chief Doctor of Moscow Coronavirus Hospital Confirms Positive Test for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Denis Protsenko, the chief doctor of Moscow's hospital for coronavirus patients, confirmed on Tuesday reports that he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was feeling fine.

"Dear friends, I am really touched by your worries.

Yes, I have tested positive for CoV, but I feel quite fine. I have self-isolated in my study, where there are conditions for working remotely, conducting managing activities and telemedical consultations," Protsenko wrote on Facebook.