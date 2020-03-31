UrduPoint.com
Chief Doctor Of Moscow Coronavirus Hospital Confirms Positive Test For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:58 PM

Chief Doctor of Moscow Coronavirus Hospital Confirms Positive Test for COVID-19

Denis Protsenko, the chief doctor of Moscow's hospital for coronavirus patients, confirmed on Tuesday reports that he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was feeling fine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Denis Protsenko, the chief doctor of Moscow's hospital for coronavirus patients, confirmed on Tuesday reports that he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was feeling fine.

"Dear friends, I am really touched by your worries.

Yes, I have tested positive for CoV, but I feel quite fine. I have self-isolated in my study, where there are conditions for working remotely, conducting managing activities and telemedical consultations," Protsenko wrote on Facebook.

