Chief Doctor Of Russia's Coronavirus Hospital Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:39 PM

Chief Doctor of Russia's Coronavirus Hospital Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

The chief doctor of Russia's hospital for coronavirus patients, located in the south of Moscow, Denis Protsenko, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Russia-24 broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The chief doctor of Russia's hospital for coronavirus patients, located in the south of Moscow, Denis Protsenko, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Russia-24 broadcaster.

"And now an urgent message from information agencies: the chief doctor of Kommunarka [hospital], Denis Protsenko, has been diagnosed with coronavirus," a TV-hostess said.

More Stories From World

