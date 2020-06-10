UrduPoint.com
Chief Doctor Of Russia's Kommunarka Hospital Goes To Dagestan To Assist COVID-19 Fight

Wed 10th June 2020

Chief Doctor of Russia's Kommunarka Hospital Goes to Dagestan to Assist COVID-19 Fight

Forty doctors from Moscow will go to Russia's regions to assist the coronavirus response, Denis Protsenko, the chief doctor of the Kommunarka infectious diseases hospital, is heading to Dagestan, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Forty doctors from Moscow will go to Russia's regions to assist the coronavirus response, Denis Protsenko, the chief doctor of the Kommunarka infectious diseases hospital, is heading to Dagestan, the Russian coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

Six teams, each comprised of five to nine medical experts, will go to North Ossetia, Ingushetia, Zabaykalsky Krai, Dagestan, Vladimir and Pskov, the response center said.

"The medical brigade that will fly to Dagestan will be headed by Denis Protsenko, the chief doctor of the medical center in Kommunarka," the center added.

