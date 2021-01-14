Chief Editor of Greek Cypriot Daily Quits Amid 'Golden Passports' Scandal

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The chief editor of the Greek daily Kathimerini's Cypriot edition resigned Thursday after a clash with the editorial board over a recent article that accused the Cypriot president of profiting from the "golden passports" scheme.

Andreas Parashos claimed President Nicos Anastasiades let it slip during a "night of merriment" in Athens that he made 300 million Euros ($365 million) a year in kickbacks by handing out EU passports to rich foreigners in exchange for investments.

Kathimerini said the renowned columnist could not corroborate the allegations published in Sunday's paper edition. The daily issued a statement saying it was saddened to let Parashos go and apologized to president Anastasiades for erroneously publishing unconfirmed accusations.

Parashos later argued that Anastasiades admitted to taking the money in the presence of Greece's former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The journalist added that the claim about the 300 million euros was true but timeframe was wrong.

The Mediterranean island nation was rocked by protests in October over allegations that the Greek Cypriot government had for years abused the "golden passports" scheme for its own profit and granted citizenship to people with a criminal record. The EU said it would take legal action.