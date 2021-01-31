MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The chief editor of MediaZona, a Russian online media outlet founded by the controversial Pussy Riot punk rock band, was detained outside his Moscow home on Saturday over unauthorized protests.

"The journalist could only tell us that he was arrested by police officers in bulletproof vests and a plain-clothed officer allegedly for 'participation in a protest or calls' [to participate in it]," the outlet reported.

A police source told Sputnik that Sergei Smirnov, 45, was arrested on charges of repeatedly breaking the law on mass gatherings under Article 20.2 Section 8 of the Russian administrative code.

Smirnov faces a hefty fine or a detention of up to 30 days. His lawyer Alan Gamazov told Sputnik that the journalist might be held in police custody until Monday.

The Russian Union of Journalists and the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights said they were monitoring the developments.

The journalists' union chief, Vladimir Solovyov, said to Sputnik they were ready to provide Smirnov with legal assistance.

Thousands of people took part in unauthorized protests across Russia last weekend to demand the release of opposition activist Alexey Navalny from police custody. The Russian Interior Ministry and chief prosecutor's office warned that civil unrest was punishable by lengthy jail terms.

The Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called organizers of such unauthorized protests provocateurs. President Vladimir Putin has said that everyone has a right to express their opinion but "anything that goes beyond the law is not just counterproductive but dangerous."