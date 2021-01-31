(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The chief editor of MediaZona, a Russian online media outlet founded by the controversial Pussy Riot punk rock band, was freed from police custody hours after detention, his lawyer told Sputnik on Sunday.

A police source told Sputnik that Sergei Smirnov, 45, was arrested on charges of repeatedly breaking the law on mass gatherings, which carries a punishment of up to 30 days in jail or a fine.

"He has just left the police department after he was served with a notice to appear in court," Alan Glazov said.

The hearing is set for Wednesday.

MediaZona reported that the journalist was detained near his home in Moscow.

The Russian Union of Journalists and the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights said they were monitoring the developments. The journalists' union chief, Vladimir Solovyov, said to Sputnik they were ready to provide Smirnov with legal assistance.