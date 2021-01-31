UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Editor Of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Freed From Police Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Freed From Police Custody

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The chief editor of MediaZona, a Russian online media outlet founded by the controversial Pussy Riot punk rock band, was freed from police custody hours after detention, his lawyer told Sputnik on Sunday.

A police source told Sputnik that Sergei Smirnov, 45, was arrested on charges of repeatedly breaking the law on mass gatherings, which carries a punishment of up to 30 days in jail or a fine.

"He has just left the police department after he was served with a notice to appear in court," Alan Glazov said.

The hearing is set for Wednesday.

MediaZona reported that the journalist was detained near his home in Moscow.

The Russian Union of Journalists and the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights said they were monitoring the developments. The journalists' union chief, Vladimir Solovyov, said to Sputnik they were ready to provide Smirnov with legal assistance.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Moscow Russia Jail Civil Society Fine Glazov Vladimir Putin Sunday Media From Court

Recent Stories

Gut-Behrami completes super-G hat-trick in Garmisc ..

12 minutes ago

Italy's El Shaarawy returns to Roma from China

12 minutes ago

Argentina Extends Social Distancing Measures for A ..

34 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

34 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Negotiating COVID-19 Vaccine Imports With ..

34 minutes ago

JI chief presides over meeting

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.