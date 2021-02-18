UrduPoint.com
Chief Editor Of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Freed From Police Custody

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:23 PM

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Freed From Police Custody

Sergei Smirnov, the chief editor of Russia's MediaZona online media outlet, who had been accused of repeatedly violating the law on mass gatherings, was freed from police custody, his lawyer Alan Gamazov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Sergei Smirnov, the chief editor of Russia's MediaZona online media outlet, who had been accused of repeatedly violating the law on mass gatherings, was freed from police custody, his lawyer Alan Gamazov told Sputnik.

"He has left the detention center," Gamazov said.

According to the MediaZona outlet, which was founded by activists from the Pussy Riot band, Smirnov was arrested in Moscow outside his home on January 30 while he was on a walk with his son. On February 3, he was sentenced to 25 days in custody, which was later reduced to 15 days.

The journalist's defense team has said that Smirnov was arrested for sharing on Twitter a post that ridiculed his outward resemblance with the lead singer of a Russian music band, who starred in a video in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

