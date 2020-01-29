(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union stands behind the Ukrainian government's reforms, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said, while also expressing the intent to visit the country in the near future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The European Union stands behind the Ukrainian government's reforms, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said, while also expressing the intent to visit the country in the near future.

On Tuesday, Kiev and Brussels held a meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council to review the implementation of the association agreement between the two parties. Borrell led the EU delegation while the Ukrainian side was represented by Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

"Today, it has been very clear that we strongly support your ambitious reform agenda in Ukraine. I have already conveyed this to [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and it is my intention - and also the intention of the Commissioner [Oliver Varhelyi] to visit Ukraine in the coming weeks and to express there our strong support," Borrell said, as quoted by the EU diplomatic service.

He also reiterated the EU's stance on the reunification of Crimea with Russia, describing it as illegal, and pledging Brussels' strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

"We have also studied the ambitious economic agenda of the Ukrainian government and we have discussed how to implement our Association Agreement, and how can we further contribute to realising Ukraine's economic potential. For us, the EU, Member States and citizens, a safe, prosperous and democratic Ukraine is a big investment in our future," he added.

The Ukraine-European Union Association Agreement was signed in 2015 and went into effect in 2017, creating a broad framework for cooperation in various areas with the goal of making Kiev a full-fledged member of the EU sometime in the future.

Upon assuming the office of Ukraine's president in 2019, Zelenskyy launched a series of measures aimed at stimulating the country's economic development.