Chief EU Diplomat Praises Peaceful Developments In Northern Kosovo

Published December 29, 2022 | 09:18 PM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell praised on Thursday the de-escalation of tensions in northern Kosovo.

On Wednesday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to stop protesting against the authorities of Kosovo, whose independence Serbia and dozens of other countries never recognized. Vucic lifted the high alert for the Serbian army earlier on Thursday, according to state media.

"Diplomacy prevailed in de-escalating tensions in north Kosovo. Violence can never be a solution," Borrell tweeted.

Borrell underlined the importance of responsible actions by Vucic and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti.

He also thanked the United States and the NATO-led regional contingent for their participation in the de-escalation process.

"We now need urgent progress in the (Belgrade-Pristina) Dialogue," Borrell added.

On December 10, Serbs in northern Kosovo began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of Dejan Pantic and several other Serb police officers by the Kosovar authorities over alleged war crimes and terrorism dating back to the 1998-1999 conflict.

On Wednesday, Pantic was released from custody and put under house arrest.

