Chief EU Negotiator Says Brussels, London Working Hard to Reach Post-Brexit Trade Deal

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The European Union and the United Kingdom are working hard to reach a post-Brexit free trade agreement, although "fundamental divergences" remain, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said, as he resumed online negotiations with his UK counterpart, David Frost, on Monday.

"After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today with @DavidGHFrost and our teams. Time is short. Fundamental divergences still remain, but we are continuing to work hard for a deal," Barnier wrote on Twitter.

Direct negotiations were suspended on Thursday in Brussels after one of the members of the European team tested positive for COVID-19.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but as part of the withdrawal agreement, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Trade talks have been at an impasse for months over wide divergences over fishing quotas, the level-playing field � the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries � and governance.

If no trade deal is secured before the year's end, the World Trade Organization's rules will come into effect starting in 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods going across the English Channel.